Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Reaches $0.0420 on Top Exchanges

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.43 million and $63,844.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.04 or 0.00208071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00098376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.