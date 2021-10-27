Scrypta Market Capitalization Tops $223,990.24 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $223,990.24 and approximately $424.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00040469 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001123 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Scrypta

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,289,834 coins and its circulating supply is 18,489,834 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

