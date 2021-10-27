Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
ROIC stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,418. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65.
ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.
