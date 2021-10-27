Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROIC stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,418. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 247,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

