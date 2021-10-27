Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BVRDF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Bureau Veritas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF remained flat at $$31.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

