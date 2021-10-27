American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

AAT traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $38.19. 5,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $362,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $164,147.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898 over the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Assets Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of American Assets Trust worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

