SnowSwap (SNOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $64,455.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 22% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $64,455.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.49 or 0.00021123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00069340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00095337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,000.24 or 0.99778169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.01 or 0.06730784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002574 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

