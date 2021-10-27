iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.12

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.12 and last traded at $75.12, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

