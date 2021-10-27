Short Interest in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Declines By 83.3%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOJU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,655,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,476,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000.

Evo Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,862. Evo Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

