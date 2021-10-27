Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Decreases By 83.7%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the September 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EGIEY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,843. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $591.44 million for the quarter.

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

