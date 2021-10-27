Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Down 84.2% in October

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the September 30th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of SMIT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. Schmitt Industries has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 102.86% and a negative return on equity of 102.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.22% of Schmitt Industries worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.

