Analysts Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Post $0.79 EPS

Brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.78. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.50. 89,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,375. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a one year low of $79.63 and a one year high of $124.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $107.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

