$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $7.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.21.

NYSE OSK traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.37. 34,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,068. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.11. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,809,000 after purchasing an additional 234,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after buying an additional 306,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after buying an additional 231,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after buying an additional 1,324,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,977,000 after purchasing an additional 130,485 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

