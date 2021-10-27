Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.00. RPM International posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

RPM International stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,262. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,815,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,469,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after buying an additional 247,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 577,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

