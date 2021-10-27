PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report sales of $342.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.90 million and the lowest is $335.00 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $299.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,350. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $48.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

