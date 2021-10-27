Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,260,000 after buying an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after buying an additional 687,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,477,000 after buying an additional 121,962 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,912,000 after buying an additional 448,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ameren by 837.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,415,000 after buying an additional 4,122,978 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $84.46. 45,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

