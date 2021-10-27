Convergence (CONV) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.44 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. Convergence has a market cap of $28.96 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Convergence alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.04 or 0.00208071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00098376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CONVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.