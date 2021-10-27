cVault.finance Hits Market Capitalization of $94.75 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for $9,475.15 or 0.16023890 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $94.75 million and $97,087.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.04 or 0.00208071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00098376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

CORE is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

