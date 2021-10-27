Syntropy (NOIA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.33 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $175.82 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Syntropy has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00208299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00098085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,689,616 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

