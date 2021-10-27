The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.05. 140,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,515,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $309.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.