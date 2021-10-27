Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ARCH traded down $7.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.53% of Arch Resources worth $56,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

