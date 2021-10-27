Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.52. 3,436,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,353,523. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.