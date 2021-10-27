Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.86 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet stock traded up $176.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,969.87. 138,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,135. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,514.62 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,812.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,129.77.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 546,339 shares of company stock valued at $566,333,381. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Alphabet worth $6,098,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

