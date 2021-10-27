The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.830-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.64 billion-$79.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.96 billion.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.61. 204,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,793,742. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.41.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,224 shares of company stock valued at $106,932,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

