$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 303,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,225. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,793,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,879,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

