ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get ATCO alerts:

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.00 per share, with a total value of C$215,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,280,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,130,058,748.

Shares of TSE ACO.X traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$40.14. The company had a trading volume of 164,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.93. The stock has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$35.68 and a 52-week high of C$46.19.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.