Sharder Reaches Market Cap of $1.59 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Sharder coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $108,800.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sharder has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.04 or 0.00208071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00098376 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sharder Profile

SS is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

