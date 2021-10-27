Genesis Shards (GS) Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $120,566.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00069340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00095337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,000.24 or 0.99778169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.01 or 0.06730784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002574 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

