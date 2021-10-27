Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Shares of HBCP traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. 2,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,813. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $342.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.78. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,292 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Home Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

