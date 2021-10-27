PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $80.13. 4,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

