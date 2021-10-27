Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.530-$5.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.69 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nitto Denko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS NDEKY traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 44,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,470. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

