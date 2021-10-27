Beacon Price Hits $0.66 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $7,684.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00040469 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

