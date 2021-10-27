Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the September 30th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VRNOF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 138,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,427. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40. Verano has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNOF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Verano to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

