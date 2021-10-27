Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC):

10/25/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/20/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of ERIC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 457,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,405,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 164,852 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

