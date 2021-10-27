Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC):
- 10/25/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/20/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Shares of ERIC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 457,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,405,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $15.31.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.