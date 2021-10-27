Ascendant Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 101,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.43. 315,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,793,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

