Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $895-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $939.85 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.760-$0.820 EPS.

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $55.15. 37,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,058. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

