Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $895-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $939.85 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.760-$0.820 EPS.
Shares of ST stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $55.15. 37,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,058. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
