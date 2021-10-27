Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.950-$8.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.20 billion-$27.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.52 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.95-8.05 EPS.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.03. 136,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

