Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNC traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $71.95. 198,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,427. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

