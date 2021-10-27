Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Amphenol stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.15. 94,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,860. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $80.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

