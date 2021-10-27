Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $1.62 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and $186.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.90 or 0.00253421 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00104737 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00127234 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

