Analysts Set CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Target Price at $139.63

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,812 shares of company stock worth $1,502,477. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

