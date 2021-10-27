Analysts Set Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Target Price at $33.80

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. 7,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,615. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -317.38 and a beta of 0.53. Materialise has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth $215,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

