Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) PT at C$54.00

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.00.

MX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at C$395,845.76. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 in the last quarter.

Shares of MX traded down C$0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$55.82. 203,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,394. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$51.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.89.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.4384471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

