Insider Buying: Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Jeffrey Royer purchased 200,000 shares of Baylin Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$450,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,748,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,192,532.70.

TSE BYL traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.78. The company had a trading volume of 33,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.00. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$2.14.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$21.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.