CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $110.00 at Truist Securities

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $98.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP traded down $9.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.35. 78,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 153.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.02. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 905.7% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 641,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 836.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.