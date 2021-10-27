SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.99% from the company’s previous close.

SIL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.06.

Shares of TSE SIL traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$11.03. 338,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.05. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$16.37.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

