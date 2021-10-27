Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,009.50.

Shares of RBGLY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 645,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,103. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

