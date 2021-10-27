Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 7%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) fell 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 635,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,426,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 90.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

