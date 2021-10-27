The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.99

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 28137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

HNST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Get The Honest alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.22.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.