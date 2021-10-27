Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AJRD stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
