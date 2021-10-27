Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AJRD stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

