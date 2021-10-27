Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50 to $0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.62. 318,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,002. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.55.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

